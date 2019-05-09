Linn County crash injures three, one seriously

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a two vehicle crash on Covington Road near Highway 100 about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Col. John Stuelke says one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other head-on. Three people are injured. One was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries. Two others went by ground ambulance to a Cedar Rapids hospital.

Deputies were still on scene at last check. They are blocking off access to the area.