Linn County cancels weekly Monday coronavirus briefing

A briefing for the press and the public that has frequently taken place on Mondays during the spread of the novel coronavirus in Linn County has been canceled this week, according to officials.

Linn County Public Health and other government and healthcare representatives have been holding twice-weekly briefings over the last several weeks to inform the public on the ongoing situation with COVID-19 in the county. The cancellation notice for Monday, May 11's briefing was sent late in the morning.

No reason for the cancellation was provided. Officials reminded residents of the county, in a statement, that the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the county and that precautions should continue to be taken to limit its spread.

Currently, the next briefing from the county is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Officials said that updated statistics about long-term care facilities would be released later in the afternoon.