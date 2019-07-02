Linn County behind on repairing rural roads after multiple rough weather seasons

Dozens of people who live in rural Linn County brought their concerns to the Rock Road Forum looking for solutions on how to repair secondary roads.

The county explained they are two months behind because of the harsh winter and heavy rains this spring.

“They could do some dust control,” Steven Ciha, resident of Linn County, said.

Ciha said there are a number of soft spots or frost boils on the roads near where he lives.

“You really have to pay attention when you are driving,” Ciha said. “They are almost like throwing an anchor out the back of your tailpipe.”

The county has spent over $1 million dollars so far on road repairs. That’s over double the amount they would normally spend.

“There’s definitely still some areas that need to be fixed,” Brad Ketels, Linn County Secondary Road Department Engineer, said.

Ketels said they still have over $1 million dollars available for repairs. That money would have normally been used for paved roads, but Ketels said they aren’t worried.

“You’re always going to have hiccups,” Ketels said. “There are some patching projects that will come up but we are in good shape when it comes to major road work.”

As the county continues to repair the roads, Ciha and others want a permanent fix.

“Focus on hard surfacing everything,” Ciha said. “It would last longer than all of the rock.”