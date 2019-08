A barn is a total loss following a fire in Linn County Sunday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the 100 block of Anderson Road near the Linn-Jones County line for a structure fire. When they got to the scene, they found a barn engulfed in flames.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the barn stored livestock feed and farm equipment. No people or animals were hurt during the fire.

Authorities did not say what led up to the fire.