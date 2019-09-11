Linn County Treasure's Office runs out of blackout license plates

Linn County officials say the treasure's office has run out of the new blackout license plates.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the office had 60 plates from the first 500 delivered by the Department of Transportation.

Joi Alexander tells KCRG-TV9 the treasure's office ordered another 500 plates on Sept. 5 which are expected to be delivered Sept. 25.

Customers who want a blackout plate can leave their name and number and they'll be contacted once more plates arrive.

Johnson and Polk counties have also run out of the popular plates.

The plates were approved during the last legislative session, whose bills took effect July 1. The is the fourth most popular alternate plate, behind the University of Iowa, ISU and the Goldfinch plates.

Due to popularity, the Iowa Department of Transporation said it sent supplies of the new plates to local treasurers' offices in order to save time.

