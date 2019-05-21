Linn County Sheriff's Office recognized as Credible Leadership Organization

The Linn County Sheriff's Office was recognized as a leading law enforcement agency in ethical standards in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The Criminal Justice Commission for Credible Leadership Development gave the Credible Leadership Organization certification to the department, becoming one of only two law enforcement agencies in the United States to have the certification. It applies to agencies that have high ethical standards and that serve problem-solving leadership roles in the community.

Deputies underwent special training by the organization, including two days of on-site training leading up to today's ceremony.