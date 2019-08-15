Linn County Sheriff's Office gets new armored rescue vehicle

The Linn County Sheriff's Office now has a new vehicle in its fleet.

A Linn County Sheriff's Deputy demonstrates features of the new BearCat on Thursday, August 15, 2019. (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

It's called a BearCat, which is an armored rescue vehicle used by special response teams going to dangerous situations.

There are no weapons mounted on it, or in it. The nine-ton vehicle cost $297,000. Money from asset forfeitures covered the cost.

Sheriff's deputies on the tactical team trained for three days with the new vehicle.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner told TV-9 that just as deputies wear body armor, the BearCat is another way to keep them safe.

“When we go into tactical situations, you're also used to seeing us with shields, we stand behind a shield, a group forms, and we go into an incident. All this does is take that armament, that shield, that armor, and surrounds us with it,” explained Gardner.

The BearCat also has a nozzle on the roof that can be hooked up to a water source to put out fires.