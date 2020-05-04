Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy alleges discrimination in lawsuit

A deputy with the Linn County Sheriff's Office is alleging that it and the county were in violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act and the Family Medical Leave Act after he used leave around the time of the birth of his child, according to court filings.

The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Scott Becker filed the lawsuit in Linn County District Court on January 30, 2020. It was later moved to United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa due to the nature of the claims related to a federal statute, the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

In the original filing, Becker alleged that he was the target of sex discrimination, harassment, and retaliatory actions after he requested, and received, medical leave between July and September 2018 after his wife gave birth to their child.

Becker said that when he made the request to Diane Losch, of the human resources department at the sheriff's office, she indicated that it was an odd request for a male deputy to make. After his colleagues and superiors found out about the use of FMLA leave for that purpose, he alleges that he started being the target of harassment.

The lawsuit claims that after the request was made in January 2018, coworkers told him he should feel guilty and ashamed and that they put toilet paper and feminine hygiene products in his department locker. Becker claims he made a complaint about the incidents on February 2, 2018, but that no action was taken.

Becker alleges numerous cases of verbal harassment and shunning by other deputies, both at his rank and those who held higher rank. The lawsuit states that coworkers used expletives toward him and, in one instance, used "FMLA" as if it was his nickname.

In September 2018, Becker said he sent an email reporting the issues to Linn County Jail commander Major Pete Wilson, which went unanswered.

In a May 2019 conversation with another deputy, Becker said he expressed interest in applying for a patrol position with the department. The coworker allegedly said that "we won't let you" apply for it, apparently referring to the department at large.

Becker said in the lawsuit that female deputies had used FMLA for leave surrounding childbirth but had not been the target of similar incidents of harassment. He said the treatment was because he was a man who chose to spend time with his newborn child.

On July 26, 2019, Becker said he went to human resources again, speaking with Denise Vandersanden to file another complaint. She told him that he could file a formal complaint but he would not be allowed to remain anonymous. He did so, which eventually led to Sheriff Brian Garder starting an investigation.

This investigation caused eight employees to be disciplined, and the rest of staff to undergo additional harassment training. According to the lawsuit, the investigation determined that "[i]t cannot be avoided, however, that some of his co-workers had less respect for a man taking an extended leave following the birth of a baby than they would for a woman. This attitude reflects outmoded and inappropriate bias about the roles of men and women at work and in their families."

Becker claims in the lawsuit that the treatment continued after he filed the formal complaint.

When asked for comment on Monday, Sheriff Gardner's office replied that he was not in the office.