Linn County REC said it is shutting off power to its Ely and Lake McBride substations at 11:30 a.m. Friday to fix damage from 'animal contact.'

Officials said crews are doing the maintenance to avoid a larger and/or lengthier outage.

The outage will impact about 1,200 members in the Solon and Ely areas, the company said. Power is expected to be back by 1 p.m. Friday.