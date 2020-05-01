Linn County Public: Social distancing is important outdoors too

Linn County Public Health is reminding residents that social distancing is just an important outdoors as it is indoors.

“We encourage residents to spend time outside when possible because it’s beneficial for both your mental and physical health,” said Linn County Public Health Director Dr. Pramod Dwivedi. “Everyone needs to continue following social distancing guidelines when outdoors because close contact, even outside, can spread the virus that causes COVID-19.” Cloth face coverings are also recommended for use when you leave your home, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. “If you’re going outside, you should at least bring a mask with you. A mask is one more precaution we can take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but is not a substitute for physical distancing and other prevention measures,” Dwivedi explains.

If residents are spending time outside, the department says people should maintain social distancing, have a cloth face covering on hand, spend time outdoors with only people in your household, avoid popular parks and trails, and avoid touching surfaces along with carrying hand sanitizer.

In addition to that, they said everyone should follow these recommendations: stay home as much as possible, maintain social distancing if you do have to go out for essential errands, avoids groups of over 10 people, and consider wearing a cloth mask when running essential errands to protect you and others.