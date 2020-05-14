Linn County Public Health releases phased re-opening guidance

The Linn County Public Health Department announced a phased re-opening guidance that aligns with recommendations from the CDC and other national organizations.

They recommend a three-phase approach. This allows businesses to re-open, allows events and gathering to occur while continuing to protect the health and safety of employees, guests, and the general public.

The guidance for a phased re-opening is determined by "ten key disease and resource metrics." They are categorized under epidemiology, health care, and public health. All of those must be met before moving onto phase two.

Phase one of re-opening is "necessary to slow community spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming the local healthcare system. " During this phase, recommendations are for limited operations when re-opening.

As the county moves through these phases, the health precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 remain in place. This includes staying home if you are sick, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, sneeze/cough into a tissue or inner elbow, disinfect surfaces often, and use a face covering.