Linn County Public Health identifies COVID-19 outbreak at Cottage Grove, some others seeing improvement

Public health officials in Linn County have identified the site of an outbreak of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the fifth such occurrence in the county since the pandemic began.

Heather Meador, with Linn County Public Health, said during a press conference on Monday, May 4, that Cottage Grove Place was the location of an outbreak of COVID-19 by the state of Iowa's definition. Five staff and residents at the facility have tested positive for the disease, and one resident has died.

This outbreak is in addition to four others at long-term care facilities in the county. 40 of the county's 51 deaths from COVID-19 are either at, or associated with, these outbreaks.

Some facilities have shown improvement in their outbreaks, according to Meador. Heritage Specialty Care, the site of the first and most deadly outbreak where 24 residents were killed by the virus, only has four active COVID-19 cases out of a total of 113 staff and residents who had confirmed cases.

The outbreak at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion may have ended, according to statistics released by Meador on Monday. 22 staff and residents had confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. Six residents died and 16 of the cases are considered recovered, meaning there are no active cases at the facility at this time.

Other facilities have more active cases. ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids has seen 37 residents and staff with confirmed positive cases. Three residents there have died, and two cases are considered recovered so far.

UnityPoint Health-Living Center West in Cedar Rapids has 52 confirmed cases among staff and residents, with six of those cases considered recovered. Six deaths have been associated with that outbreak, according to Meador.

Meador said that Linn County Public Health continues to do daily surveys of local long-term care facilities to look for signs of illness, along with enhanced coordination if an outbreak is identified to help limit its scope.