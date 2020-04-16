Linn County Public Health explains what new order in northeast Iowa means

On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new order, placing more restrictions on what people living in northeast Iowa can do for the next two weeks.

People walk along Cedar Lake in Cedar Rapids in an undated photo. (FILE)

The order, which goes into effect late Thursday night and extends through April 30, was put into place after the Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) region 6 totaled 10 points on a 12-point metric system the state is using to determine when to ramp up restrictions because of the coronavirus. Region 6 includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.

Reynolds said Thursday that the order bans all gatherings for social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting purposes. It makes exceptions for weddings, funerals, and other spiritual or religious gatherings; however, those events can have no more than 10 people.

Under it, people can still go to work and run essential errands, like grocery shopping.

While the order resembles similar guidance given by public health and government officials for the last few weeks, Heather Meador of Linn County Public Health said the difference concerns social gatherings.

Essentially, people can do most things they did before — including going for walks, bike rides, and car rides — but now, they’re supposed to only do these activities with the people they live with. Under the order, the parades for birthdays and schools that have become popular recently would also still be allowed, as long as the people in the cars are by themselves or with people they live with.

“It’s everything we’ve been saying,” Meador said. “It’s just putting a little more enforcement on that piece of, don’t be with your neighbors. Don’t be with other people in the community. Stay home. Stay with your family.”

Because of this, the City of Cedar Rapids also closed Gardner Golf Course and disc golf courses in Cedar Rapids during the time the order is in effect. Cedar Rapids playgrounds, skate parks, and other park facilities have been closed for a few weeks, but the parks themselves, along with trails and dog parks, are still open.

People who break any of the governor’s orders during this time could face a simple misdemeanor charge and fine of up to $625.

On Thursday, Chief Wayne Jerman of the Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers are prepared to issue citations, but their focus is on educating people on what they can and can’t do.

“This is not about more powers being given to law enforcement,” he said. “This is about people doing the right thing to protect themselves, their loved ones, and others from this illness.”

Jerman said officers have only given “a handful” of warnings because of people not following orders, and the sole citations were the result of a recent shooting and fight at Bever Park.