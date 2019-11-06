Linn County Public Health moving locations

Linn County Public Health is moving across the river.

The Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, located at 1020 6th Street SE, will be the new home of Linn County Public Health. Photo: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

The offices at 501 13th Street Northwest closed Wednesday afternoon so workers could pack up.

Public Health will remain shut until next Tuesday for the move. No services are available for until then.

Construction workers were putting the finishing touches on the new Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building Wednesday, at 1020 6th Street Southeast.

Linn County Public Health is keeping the same phone numbers and email addresses. The organization says it serves 225,000 people in the county.