Linn County Overflow Shelter now open 24/7 because of other coronavirus-related closures

Food donated and delivered in individual styrofoam boxes, as it was Wednesday evening, isn’t how mealtime typically goes at the Willis Dady Emergency Shelter in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Cots stand ready for users at the Willis Dady overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

“We used to take kind of anything and put it out for people, and now just because there’s not a way to keep food separate, we’re only taking food if it’s been prepackaged into single servings,” Phoebe Trepp, Willis Dady executive director, said.

Trepp said not everything is typical these days, as the organization works to keep its clients healthy from the coronavirus. One of the biggest changes comes at the Linn County Overflow Shelter at the Fillmore Center in northwest Cedar Rapids.

The overflow shelter usually opens its doors each evening, and by the next morning, clients have to leave. At that point, they can head to the Cedar Rapids Public Library’s downtown branch or to the downtown Ground Transportation Center to find shelter during the daytime.

However, with both the library and Ground Transportation Center closed to foot traffic because of the coronavirus, the overflow shelter is now open all day to the people who stay there at night.

“To be able to ensure that people without a home don’t have to just wander the city streets,” Trepp said.

Willis Dady is also spreading people out to keep their numbers at the overflow shelter down, preventing the spread of the virus.

“We’re diverting all of our females at overflow over to Madge Phillips [Center Shelter], which is WayPoint,” Trepp said. “We’ve worked a lot with Catholic Worker House to make sure families have a place to go.”

At a press conference Wednesday, Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said the county, along with the City of Cedar Rapids, is considering opening more locations for people to stay.

“As the needs in the community continue to change, we will continue to identify other spaces to house and care for our homeless community,” Walker said.

Walker also provided clarification on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, declared Tuesday, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. According to Walker, the governor’s office said homeless shelters are not included in that prohibition.

As it prepares for the potential spread of the coronavirus, Willis Dady is keeping sections of its emergency and overflow shelters unoccupied for now, in case anyone tests positive for the virus and needs to be quarantined.

It’s also upping its cleaning and sanitizing, and even changing how people sleep.

“We’re switching cots so that we have people sleeping head-to-toe instead of head-to-head, so if they’re coughing, they’re not coughing on their neighbor,” Trepp said.

Trepp added that Willis Dady is looking to hire five or six more employees in order to staff both shelters 24/7, for the time being. She said she doesn't know how long the overflow shelter, which is open during the cold months of the year, will be open this season.

“We had planned originally to close on March 31 because that’s usually when the coldest part of the year is over, so we are looking at HUD guidance, CDC guidance to see if it’s recommended that we stay open, which, currently, it is," Trepp said.