Linn County GOP leader concerned with caucus future after Democratic issues

While some Republican Party officials were praising the Iowa Democratic Party for a deliberate county on Tuesday, one local party official is unsure what the future of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses may be after Monday night.

A sign for the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump hangs in a GOP caucus site in Washington County, Iowa on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (KYOU)

Laura Kamienski, the chairperson of Linn County Republicans, said caucusing went smoothly Monday night at GOP locations. She said that’s after the party saw a greater turnout than even anticipated, unlike the results of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

“I am really afraid to see what the response is to that mess. They say 'we are going to have numbers by this afternoon,' but this morning all the headlines I was seeing were things like, ‘the day the Iowa caucus died,’” Kamienski said.

Kamienski said, like Iowa democrats, the GOP also rolled out a new app to report their results. However, she said her party ran multiple tests in the weeks leading up to caucus night to ensure the app would work.

Kamienski went on to say her party also had a back-up phone number to report back results in case of an app failure and had paper ballots.

Kamienski said with how poorly the process went for the Democrats, she's now feeling uncertain about the future of Iowa leading the way in nominating the next presidential candidate.

“We are a great place for lesser-known candidates to get face time and get some attention and again, what I was hearing last night was, ‘well, I hope Iowan’s have enjoyed meeting presidential candidates because that’s over now obviously,’ you know a lot of frustration about what this could probably mean,” Kamienski said.

Overall, Kamienski said she's just confused about how this failure in the Democratic caucus process was even able to happen.