Linn County Fair announces first 2020 concert

Country music legend Sawyer Brown is set to perform at the Linn County Fair on June 26.

The fair made the announcement Monday morning.

Gates at the fairgrounds in Central City will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. Tickets will be 2 for $20 from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Tickets will increase to $20 each after Dec. 2 and then to $30 each after June 1, 2020. They can be purchased at www.thelinncountyfair.com.

Sawyer Brown’s live shows are legendary. Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of Country Music,” the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering its own unique brand of high-energy entertainment. That excitement has been on display since the very first time Sawyer Brown stepped foot onstage in the early eighties. Over the years and over 4500 shows (and counting), the band has earned its place as one of the premier live acts in music. They’ve released twenty-three albums and charted more than 50 singles – including the number one hits “Step That Step”, “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You” – leading to several CMA, ACM, and CMT Awards, and their story is still being written. The hits have just kept coming – “Used to Blue”, “The Race is On”, “This Time”, “Treat Her Right”, “I Don’t Believe in Goodbye”, “Hard to Say”, and “Drive Me Wild.”