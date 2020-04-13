Linn County Fair Association opens campgrounds for rental to essential workers

The Linn County Fair Association has announced it's opening its fairgrounds to rent for healthcare workers or police officers.

The spaces are available for campers, motor-homes, or tents for $10 a day, and include water and electrical hookup.

The Linn County Fair Association also said that only one person is allowed per camper/tent, visitors are not allowed, and those camping must still practice proper social distancing.

For more information visit the Linn County Fair website.