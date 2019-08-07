Linn County Department of Public Health expands wood-burning appliance exchange program

The Linn County Department of Public Health is expanding a program to improve air quality by paying people to get new furnaces.

In order to qualify you to have to live in Linn County and be an Alliant Energy customer. People who qualify can get vouchers to replace their old, non-certified wood-burning appliances with the EPA certified appliance.

The incentives range from $1000 to $8000. Even certain wood fireplaces qualify, but there is a catch there too.

“We are allowing a gas insert if people use a wood fireplace as the main way to heat their house,” said Amy Drahos, Senior Air Quality Scientist for Linn County.

The money is available through February 2021.

