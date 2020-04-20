Linn County Correctional Center deputy sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

A Linn County Correctional Center Deputy Sheriff tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19.

Officials said the deputy was verified to be fever-free when he last worked during an evening shift on April 16. The department requires the temperature of all persons entering the correctional center to be taken.

The deputy left work when he became symptomatic with a 102 degree fever. A test was then administered and it was positive. The deputy has been advised to remain in self-isolation until he meets the guidelines for returning to work.

When he became symptomatic, the deputy had been working as one of the first floor booking or intake deputies.

Jail administration had worked with the court system to reduce the number of inmates in custody and limit the number of new inmates brought to the facility. This lessened the number of inmates the deputy would have had contact with.

Officials said the jail already had regular cleaning activities, but two more thorough sanitization procedures occurred since the deputy went home ill.

Through a contact tracing process, jail administration and the Linn County Public Health Department identified and notified eleven coworkers of the exposure. No inmates were exposed, according to officials.

In accordance with the IDPH guidelines these essential services workers will continue to report for duty as long as they remain asymptomatic.

Officials said that workers will take the added precaution of requiring employees to wear a face masks when in the secure area of the correctional center. All inmates will also be provided face masks.