NAMI holds discussion over mental health and gun violence

The Linn County National Alliance on Mental Illness opened the doors to its new location in downtown Cedar Rapids Thursday night. To mark this, they talked about mental health and gun violence.

Event leaders say shootings through the U.S. and closer to home led to the talk. Cedar Rapids city leaders, the police chief and mental health experts talked over the issue.

They say they hope to eliminate any stigma of mental illness related to gun violence.

Mona McCalley-Whitters Ph.D. of NAMI stated, "It's actually two broken systems, the mental health system, and the gun violence and criminal system. They are two separate issues that we are working on and make changes in our community."

NAMI's new location is located inside the Ecumenical Community Center at 601 2nd ave SE in Cedar Rapids.

