Linn, Black Hawk leaders urge Iowans to use caution ahead of Friday reopenings

Regardless of whether or not local governments and health departments believe it should happen, Iowa’s restaurants, salons, barbershops, and many other businesses can reopen their doors Friday.

A sign outside Wasabi Sushi & Hibachi in downtown Cedar Rapids advertises takeout and delivery services on May 14, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

“This decision is not in accordance with CDC guidance, but we are here now, and it is our job to do the best we can to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said during the county’s biweekly news conference in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Walker referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance that places should see a sustained daily reduction in cases for 14 days before they start the reopening process.

At that news conference, Linn County announced its own set of guidance to reopening businesses and the county in three phases. To transition from one phase to the next, 10 criteria relating to epidemiology, public health, and health care must be met. In addition, Linn County Public Health recommends the county does not fully reopen without restrictions, the third phase until a vaccine is available.

“The first phase of the reopening process is necessary to slow community spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming the local healthcare system. During this phase, recommendations are for limited operations when reopening,” Linn County Public Health Supervisor for Clinical Services Branch Heather Meador said.

Walker also called for people to be “smart and responsible” as Iowa reopens.

“If you feel you cannot social distance in a hair salon or a department store, don’t go,” he said. “If you don’t feel comfortable dining in at a restaurant, then continue getting take-out or delivery for a while until you feel more comfortable.”

At another news conference happening at the same time Thursday in Waterloo, Black Hawk County leaders urged that same responsibility, especially with people dining at restaurants.

“The guidance behind this is, as you come in, you place your order, sure, enjoy drinks with your order as much as you’d like, but please note that once you’ve stopped consuming food, once your meal is over, the expectation is really that you leave the establishment,” said Jared Parmater, Black Hawk County Health Department’s environmental health program manager.

Gov. Kim Reynolds previously argued that Iowa — and its businesses — can’t stay closed forever.

On Thursday, Reynolds said Iowans are going to have to learn how to live with the virus until a vaccine is available.

“You’re going to see some that are ready to move forward,” she said. “You’re going to see some that are going to continue to take a little bit more time before they decide to open up their business, and then Iowans are going to take the responsibility to decide if they are ready to go out and participate at the businesses or go to a restaurant or what, you know, however, they’re going to gauge their comfort level as well.”