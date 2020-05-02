Lindale Mall hosts food, essential items drive to support older adults

Lindale Mall is accepting donations to help older adults in Cedar Rapids.

Mall management teamed up with the United Way of East Central of Iowa, Hy-Vee, and the City of Cedar Rapids for the drive. They are asking for food and essential items for older people who may be more at risk to COVID-19.

All of the food donated will go to HACAP and Horizons to create essential items boxes that will be distributed throughout the community.

It all started Friday and organizers say they’ve had a good turnout.

“People have been very receptive, the people of Cedar Rapids just love supporting the community and we just really wanted to reinforce that Lindale Mall is a part of the community and we really appreciate them,” Becky Eckley, Lindale Mall General Manager.

Cloth masks are also being given out to the first donors while supplies last. The drive continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the old Younker’s Building at Lindale Mall.

