Limited rain through mid-week

For the first time in a long time, rainfall will be below normal locally through next Wednesday. This is not only thanks to a large Great Lakes high pressure system, but also a shift in the large scale upper air pattern.

While we were wet in May, the southeast U.S. baked with very little rainfall recorded. Jacksonville, FL barely had any rain from May 6th onward as persistently hot weather continued. They hit 100 on Memorial Day! With this pattern shift, they will get welcome rain and we'll receive welcome dry time.

