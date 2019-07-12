Lights for Liberty hosts candle lighting ceremony in solidarity with immigrants

People are gathering in Dubuque tonight to show solidarity with immigrants.

The event Lights for Liberty starts at seven.

The Presentation Lantern Center, which helps immigrants in the community, is speaking at the event.

Since the start of harsher border laws, the center has noticed a down tick in students.

Board of Trustees Chair Member Tim Moothart says, "They know that if they come here that some of the people, we don't ask if they're documented or not. We don't care if they're documented or not here. They're people that need help, but they're afraid that there will be a raid here and that they'll be sent away and their children will wonder where they went."

Lights for Liberty will be lighting candles at nine in Washington Park.

This is also happening in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

