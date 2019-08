Firefighters in Coralville said a lightning strike hit a house Tuesday morning, causing a fire to start.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Auburn East Lane.

The Coralville Fire Department said a neighbor reported the fire after hearing the lightning struck. She thought it was her house that was on fire.

Crews said fire damaged was contained to the attic, and there was smoke and water damage, as well.

No one was hurt.