Lighting up Downtown Cedar Rapids blue to show support for health care workers

Buildings across Downtown Cedar Rapids were lit up in blue Friday night to show support for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alliant Energy building in Downtown Cedar Rapids lit up blue to show support for healthcare workers. (Courtesy: Alliant Energy)

Alliant Energy posted on their Facebook Page, “Our Cedar Rapids Tower will be lit in blue light to salute our nation's courageous health care workers and their families. The harder we all work to #stayhome or wear a face covering, the more we decrease the risks for everyone. #PoweringThroughTogether #PoweringBeyond “

The hope is that by doing this, people will think about those on the frontlines and wear a mask when in public or just stay home in order to decrease the spread of the virus.