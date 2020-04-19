Lighter winds than Saturday but with plenty of sunshine

Another pleasant spring day is ahead for eastern Iowa, though perhaps a touch on the cooler side.

A weak cold front that moved through this morning shifted our winds to a northerly direction, which is where they will stay today. However, they will also be lighter than yesterday, which should mean our slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s will feel fairly similar.

Highs go up a few degrees for Monday, as another weak system passes by with a slight chance for a shower. A setback for highs on Tuesday into the low and mid 50s, before some actual warm air returns by Wednesday and Thursday.

It comes with some shower chances through the remainder of the week, before drying out toward the end of next weekend.