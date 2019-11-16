Light wintry mix overnight

A light wintry mix is possible after midnight tonight. Chances continue through Sunday afternoon. This could cause a few slick spots on the roads Sunday morning but should be fairly light.

Lows tonight in the low 30s.

Once the wintry mix moves out Sunday, cloudy skies continue with highs in the low 30s.

A nice start to the week, highs in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Dry all the way through Wednesday and by then temperatures will be reaching the low 50s.

Another rain/snow mix is possible Thursday, temperatures cool down into the 30s after that.