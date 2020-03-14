Light snow with few major impacts possible, especially south

Snow is trying to overspread eastern Iowa today, but it will struggle with dry air in place and northeasterly winds helping to reinforce that dry air.

Potential snowfall accumulation through afternoon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 (KCRG)

In spite of those factors, areas south of Highway 20 could see some flakes, especially farther to the south. A trace to an inch of snow is possible for those same areas, with the most likely spot to see it stick south of Interstate 80. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s.

A dry and sunny Sunday will make whatever snow sticks disappear, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Things stay dry until about midweek, when a chance of rain returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

A more significant storm brings either rain or snow on Friday, ushering in cooler temperatures for the following weekend behind it.