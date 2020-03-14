Flurries possible through the evening, plenty of sun Sunday

Light snow will continue around Eastern Iowa over the next few hours, with flurries possible through the evening. Otherwise, clouds decrease overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

The snow will melt quickly tomorrow as highs will rise into the low 40s all around the area with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build in for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Our next system comes into play Tuesday night and could impact Eastern Iowa through Friday. The majority of any precipitation will stay as rain Tuesday night through Thursday. As a front pushes through that will allow temperatures to drop during the day Friday where we could see that transition to a rain/snow mix. Details with this system will most likely change over the coming days, so make sure to come back for the latest forecast.

