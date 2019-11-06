CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Cold air has arrived and the northern winds continue tonight. High pressure takes control of the weather so while it will be cold, the weather stays quiet. Saturday another arctic front drops south. A few rain showers are possible as the front moves through. Highs on Saturday bounce back into the 40s but fall quickly into the lower 20s early next week. As you might have guessed colder than normal conditions stay with us through next week. Have a great night!
Light snow ends, clearing and cold stays
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 4:52 PM, Nov 06, 2019