Light snow develops Wednesday afternoon, most falls overnight

The second round of pre-Halloween snow is coming our way. Clouds are thick today as light snow begins to develop. Highs stay in the middle to upper 30s.

Snow is likely tonight, wrapping up by around daybreak Thursday. From roughly Dubuque to Cedar Rapids to Tama, and everywhere south of that, about 1-3" of snow is expected. Farther northwest, amounts drop off to less than an inch. This snow may stick to sidewalks and pavement a bit more than it did yesterday morning.

Halloween will be cold and windy with highs in the middle 30s, despite some afternoon clearing. Clouds and cold weather hang around to finish off the week, and a few flurries may fly later Friday.