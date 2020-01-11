Light snow continues this evening, more snow Sunday night

Snow has already started to fall again in the southeastern portions of our area this afternoon. That will continue through the evening with an additional 1-3" of snowfall possible Maquoketa, Iowa City, down to Oskaloosa. From Dubuque through Cedar Rapids and up to Waterloo could see up to another inch of snow.

Travel could become difficult at times with gusty winds and blowing snow that could reduce visibility tonight. Make sure to take it slow if you have to travel. Lows drop into the single digits in most locations tonight.

A quiet morning for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid-20s.

Once we head towards sunset, another batch of snow will push through. This will continue through the evening and portions of the overnight hours. If you are north of I-80, you could see up to 2" from this system.

A quiet start on Monday with highs near freezing and mostly cloudy skies. Another chance of a rain/snow mix is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.