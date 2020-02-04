CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Near normal February temperatures are upon us and staying with us into the weekend. This means highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Snowfall chances remain slight as a storm passes to our south. The best chance, if the current track holds, for accumulations will be southeast Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Another light rain/snow chance moves into Eastern Iowa on Sunday. Have a great night!
Light snow chance builds midweek
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 4:05 PM, Feb 04, 2020