Light showers likely this evening

Shower chances increase throughout the rest of the evening, as we head into the overnight hours and temperatures drop, a few snowflakes could mix in. Lows tonight in the mid-30s.

Rain falls in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

A few light showers are possible Monday, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs on Monday in the mid-40s. It will most likely feel a little cooler though, with northwest winds between 10-20mph.

Dry Tuesday, but cooler. Highs only reach the low 40s.

A slight warm-up Wednesday, with the slight chance of seeing a rain/snow mix before more cold air pushes in. Highs by the end of the week only in the 30s.