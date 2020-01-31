Light scattered snow today

Our next system is set to move across eastern Iowa and has already produced a dusting of snow accumulation in spots. This system won't be a big deal at all with overall accumulations under one inch.

Looking ahead, be patient this weekend as we continue to forecast mostly cloudy sky into Saturday.

Sunday continues to look like the winner as football, the sunshine potential, and highs around 40 complete the trifecta of a truly outstanding day.

From roughly Monday night through Wednesday morning, our next system arrives in the form of snow.