Light rain tonight

A weak storm system moves through the state overnight with some light rain showers possible. Tuesday and Wednesday feature our typical November cloud cover. Although some sun could come through from time to time, clouds will be more prevalent holding our temperatures back a bit. Highs do approach 50 on Thursday. Wednesday night and Thursday bring our next rain chance to the state. This storm is stronger than our early-week system, with the potential to bring more than one-half-inch of rain. Have a great night.

