Light rain chances

A cold front will be pushing through the area tonight, bringing the chance of a few showers late. Showers look to remain light and will move through the area quickly overnight. Lows tonight in the upper30s, low 40s. Scattered showers will be in the forecast both Thursday and Friday. Most of the showers will be in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain from these, so expect mostly cloudy skies when you aren’t seeing rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s through the weekend. Rain looks to be likely on Saturday, with a few thunderstorms possible. Dry on Sunday, but it will be windy. Stay Healthy!