Life after a stroke: Cedar Rapids woman regains strength

An eastern Iowa woman has a goal to walk again. A stoke in December left Debbie Dee nearly paralyzed.

"I can squeeze this hand a little bit,” Dee said.

Dee still doesn't have full strength. Her left side is partially paralyzed, and she needs help moving her foot.

"I've been walking a bit with the walker but it’s not pretty,” Dee said. “I can do it a bit."

Steps toward full recovery. Her daughter, Kim, is with her for each milestone.

"She couldn't even sit up in bed at the very beginning she would just fall to the left because of that left side neglect,” Kim Morahan said.

Debbie wasn't supposed to live more than three days after her stroke in December. Morahan knew something was wrong when her mom didn't answer the phone.

"She wasn't answering so I came over and found her on the back porch,” Morahan said. “And it was winter so she was borderline hypothermia. I knew my only option was 911."

Which health care professionals say is the best way to respond to an emergency.

"This is the biggest thing sometimes people want a loved one to take them to the hospital but really call 911,” Stroke Coordinator at Mercy Medical Center Jennifer Austin said.

Staff members at Mercy are trying new ways to save patients' lives.

"If a patients has a stroke caused by a clot or blockage if they get here within three to four and half hours from when they have symptoms we have a medicine, TPA, which is a clot busting medication. And patients have 100 percent recovery rate,” Austin said.

Unfortunately Debbie didn't arrive to the hospital within that time frame. But Mercy is aggressive with therapies.

Her outpatient therapies happen at least five times a week at home. Morahan moved in her mom to help with exercises.

"It's hard for me to see her like this because she was always the rock for everybody now she's still the rock and she's still here and she has a hard time that she's stuck now,” Morahan said.

And she'll stay with her mom until she's fully recovered. Their goal is for Debbie to walk, unaided.

Other people in the family have had strokes, when increased Debbie's chance of also having one.

Staff at Mercy also want to remind people of other stroke symptoms, including physical weakness, slurred speech and eyesight issues.