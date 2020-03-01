Liberty High School students raise more than $61,000 at dance event

High school students raised more than $60,000 this weekend for kids fighting life-threatening diseases and their families.

Students reveal the final amount raised from Liberty High School's annual "Dance for a Difference" at the school on March 1, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Liberty High School held its third annual Dance for a Difference on Sunday.

Last year's event brought in $43,000, but students surpassed that with a total of $61,762.22 this year, collected mainly through donations and fundraisers, like bake sales and a silent auction.

The money will go to the Fight with Flash Foundation, Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City, and Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa.

"I'm ecstatic. Like obviously I've been crying," senior Grace Quast-Villafana said. "But yeah, I'm so happy. We beat our goal from last year."