Libertarian Party of Iowa to host presidential candidate forum

In February the Libertarian Party of Iowa will host its first ever presidential candidate forum during their annual state convention.

The convention is slated for February 28th at the Grand View University Student Center in Des Moines.

The candidate forum will include Kimberly Ruff, a political activist; Jacob Hornberger, the founder of Future of Freedom Foundation; Rep. Max Abramson for the state of New Hampshire; Daniel Behrman, a podcast host and entrepreneur; Ken Armstrong, a former NATO Base Commander; and Jo Jorgenson, a 1996 Libertarian Vice Presidential Nominee.

The forum will be live-streamed by the Libertarian Party.

The convention will also include party business, electing their 2020 State Central Committee, and keynote speakers. They include former Governor of Rhode Island Lincoln Chafee, Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn and Libertarian National Committee Representative Joshua Smith.