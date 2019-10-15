Let’s Go Nuts!

The term "nuts" refers to tree nuts like almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts. Despite their name, peanuts are legumes like peas and beans. However, in many ways they are nutritionally similar to tree nuts.

Nuts are among the best sources of plant-based proteins. Plus, they have healthy fats, fiber, and other nutrients. Each type of nut has different nutritional benefits. Research suggest that regular nut consumption is an important part of a healthful diet. Although nuts have a relatively high fat content (12-20 grams /ounce of nuts), most of the fats in nuts are healthy fats.

Nut Benefits

• Nutritionally dense: Nuts contain calcium, magnesium, and potassium. A high intake of these minerals, with lower sodium intake, is associated with protection against bone loss, high blood pressure, and insulin resistance.

• Phytosterols: A component in tree nuts that interfere with cholesterol absorption and thus help lower cholesterol.

• Heart Protection: The healthy fats in nuts, called mono- and poly unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids – reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Nutrition

• Calorie Content: 1 ounce of nuts is 160-200 calories

• Protein Content: 1 ounce of nuts is 2.5- 7.5 grams of protein

o Highest Protein (5.5 - 7.5 grams): Pistachios, Almonds, Walnuts, Peanuts

• Fat Content: 1 ounce of nuts is 12.5 - 20 grams of fat

o Lower Total Fat: Pistachios, Cashews, Almonds

o Higher Total Fat: Macadamia Nuts, Brazil Nuts, Pine Nuts, Pecans

o Highest Healthy Fats (over 83% of fat is monounsaturated and polyunsaturated):

Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Walnuts

• Highest Fiber

o Almonds, Pecans, Pistachios

• Fun Fact!

o Walnuts (1 oz) contain 100% daily value of ALA, a type of omega 3 fatty acid

Incorporating Nuts in Your Diet

Eating 5 servings (1-1.5 oz) of nuts per week is a part of a healthy diet. Just eating nuts and not cutting back on saturated fats found in many dairy and meat products won't do your heart any good. Choose raw or dry roasted and avoid those with sugar, salt, or chocolate.

• Add nuts to yogurt, salads, or hot cereals for the perfect crunch

• Mix nuts or nut spread into your favorite smoothie for a creamier texture

• Use nut butter on your morning toast instead of butter or margarine

Peanut Butter Balls

Ingredients

• 1 can (15 oz) great northern beans (drained and rinsed)

• 1/3 cup honey

• 1 tablespoon of vanilla

• 1 ¼ cup peanut butter

• 1 ½ cup quick cooking oats

Instructions

1. Mash great northern beans in a bowl with a fork until smooth.

2. Add honey and vanilla. Stir.

3. Add peanut butter. Stir until blended.

4. Stir in the oatmeal.

5. Wash hands. Use a tablespoon to scoop up some of the peanut butter mixture. Shape the mixture into balls (makes 50 balls).

6. Store balls in an air tight container in the refrigerator.

Tips

• This recipe is not for children under age 1 because it contains honey and peanut butter.

• Try almond butter and other nut butters in substitution for some of the peanut butter.

• You can use a blender or food processor to mix ingredients before shaping into balls.

• You can store peanut butter balls in the freezer. Lay them out on a cookie sheet and freeze. Then store in a freezer bag. Thaw for 5 minutes before serving.

Peanut Butter Balls: Serves 25 (2 peanut butter balls) | $0.15 per serving

Nutrition information (per serving): 130 calories, 7g total fat, 1g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 100mg sodium, 12g total carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 5g sugar, 4g protein

Recipe courtesy of ISU Extension and Outreach’s ‘Spend Smart. Eat Smart.’ website: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/recipes/

