Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center now open in Mount Vernon

A project 20 years in the making is now open Mount Vernon.

The Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center at 1051 Palisades Rd. held its grand opening Sunday, complete with giveaways, prizes, free fitness classes and tours of the facility.

The center includes three gymnasiums, a two-story rock-climbing wall, batting cages, an indoor track and more.

The center’s director, Matt Siders, said this is the only space in the Mount Vernon-Lisbon area to have all these amenities under one roof.

The project cost about $7.5 million, which was paid for through city funding and donations, according to Siders.

The center is named in honor of late Mount Vernon businessman and city council member Lester Buresh.

“His brother, Ernie, wanted to find a way to recognize him, an appropriate way, and so they’re playing a big role in here,” Siders said. “Lester — all three of his daughters graduated from Mount Vernon High School, and they have a big impact here in the community.”

Siders said they later plan to add more outside amenities to the center, including outdoor musical instruments, a patio, and a community and butterfly gardens.

The center will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and anyone, regardless of whether or not they live in the Mount Vernon-Lisbon area, can get in with a day pass or membership.