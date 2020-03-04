Less wind today

Any precipitation that happened to come across your area last night is now well off to the east, leaving mainly wet or slushy roads behind. Any snow accumulation is minor and mainly over grassy areas. Sunshine today will melt it easily, alongside highs well into the 40s. Some lower 50s will again be likely from I-80 and points south this afternoon.

Tonight, another front comes across the area which may squeeze out an isolated rain shower, mainly over northern Iowa.

Behind this front, the wind will sharply increase tomorrow and we continue to expect a windy one with gusts to 45mph possible!

After this front passes, it's all about the warming weekend as highs hit the 50s and 60s on Saturday, with widespread 60s on Sunday.