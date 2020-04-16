Less road traffic making construction easier and safer for Iowa DOT crews

Less traffic on the roads is making it safer and more efficient for construction workers.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says night work that was originally scheduled can now be done during the day - allowing for crews to work safer on projects. With the $775 million state budget this year, they are working on many large projects, including the 380/80 interchange project. The Transportation Planner says less traffic on the roads has been good for getting work done, but it does have a downside.

“We get a lot of funding from fuel taxes, so less people driving means were going to take a budget hit, that's just the days we're in, so we're going to have to adjust,” said Catherine Cutler. “Likely, what will happen is as people go back to work and the country starts to come out of this, then the driving will go up and the budget will return."

Cutler says one way they will deal with this is to delay some projects, which they are working on now.

