Less precipitation, a little more sun at times

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely today, with a very slight chance for a shower north of Interstate 80 overnight. Another slight chance for a shower or storm arrives tomorrow evening, with better chances tomorrow night and early Tuesday. These are maximized northeast of a line from Waterloo to Iowa City to Muscatine. Highs today reach into the upper 70s, low to mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Things turn cooler after a front moves through on Tuesday, with highs mainly in the 70s for the remainder of the week.