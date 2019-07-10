Less humid air takes over Wednesday

A west breeze this afternoon will allow less humid air to gradually take over. It's still going to be seasonably warm with highs generally hitting the middle 80s. Our sky looks to be partly to mostly sunny. Lows tonight fall into the lower 60s.

For tomorrow, we'll plan on a mostly sunny sky overall, although there may be a batch of clouds in place to start the day. In any case, Thursday looks pleasant with highs in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity. The dew points start to climb again Friday afternoon, as will the temperature, as we get back into the upper 80s.

Highs should be near or above 90 degrees this weekend into much of next week. The weather pattern looks dry overall, too - we have only a small chance of a storm overnight Friday night and then next Wednesday.