Lennox International to lay off 183 workers at Marshalltown plant

A long-time manufacturing facility in Marshalltown will be cutting its workforce due to lagging economic conditions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lennox International confirmed to television station KCCI on Monday, April 20, that the layoffs would take place later this month due to the spread of COVID-19.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn Lennox will lay off 183 employees effective April 27," the company said, in a statement.

A spokesperson for Lennox said future staffing needs “will be aligned with an economic recovery and product demand.”

The factory had been briefly shut down in March after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

