Lennox Industries in Marshalltown temporarily closes after positive COVID-19 case

On Thursday, Lennox Industries in Marshalltown temporarily closed after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed, according to our radio partner iHeartRadio.

The employee diagnosed with COVID-19 is currently being treated at their home. Lennox says they have notified any employees who came in close contact with the person diagnosed and have been told to self-quarantine.

According to the Union, Lennox will also be increasing cleaning to the building and will resume operations on Monday. The Union also stated that employees will be paid their base pay.